'RHOA' Star Kandi Burruss’ ATL Restaurant Sued Over 2020 Shooting That Left 14-Year-Old Injured

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker is facing legal trouble after their restaurant was sued over a shooting that went down, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a woman named Kiya Humphries, on behalf of herself and her daughter Tammy Johnson, sued Kandi’s restaurant, the owners of the shopping center where the spot is located and the security team hired by the center.