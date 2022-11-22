'RHOA' Star Kandi Burruss Coughs Up $18k To Settle Beef With Uncle Sam Weeks Before Restaurant Was Sued Over 2020 Shooting
Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker coughed up a 5-figure sum to the IRS after they were hit with tax liens, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Internal Revenue Service has released two liens filed against Kandi and Todd’s company. The first lien accused the power couple of owing $2,520 for the year 2020.
The second lien said Kandi and Todd failed to pay another $15,812.52 for the same year. The duo dropped a total of $18,332.52 to settle the debt. The money was related to their small business taxes.
Kandi and Todd run multiple restaurants in Atlanta including Old Lady Gang and Blaze.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, the Bravo show Kandi & The Gang which focused on the staff at Old Lady Gang was canceled after one season.
B. Scott broke the news revealing sources said the network had little interest in moving forward with the show given its “subpar” ratings. Kandi told the outlet, ““I’m not ready to give any statement.”
She added, “I really haven’t put my thoughts into words. I have not written a statement. All I can say is that I really love our show ‘Kandi And The Gang’ & everyone in it. I feel like it deserves a second season. People ask me about the show every day. There will be a lot of disappointed fans. I’m disappointed.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kandi and Todd have not only struggled with paying their taxes on time but their restaurants have struggled with health scores.
On May 19, Blaze had to be temporarily shut down for failing an inspection. The report noted, “Food handler touched raw oysters and raw salmon and then proceeded to handle ready-to-eat leafy greens with the same gloves on improperly. Moving from raw food to ready-to-eat foods is a source of cross-contamination.”
Kandi and Todd shut Blaze down for a few days but reopened after passing a follow-up inspection.
Old Lady Gang has faced its own health score issues.
On top of all that, Kandi and Todd’s Old Lady Gang was recently sued by a mother of a child that was injured after gunfire rang out inside the spot.