President Joe Biden's Personal Attorney Spoke With Federal Investigators After Finding First Set Of Classified Docs
Joe Biden’s personal lawyer who discovered the first cache of classified documents in the president’s personal Washington, D.C. office spoke with federal investigators weeks before the matter was made public, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Patrick Moore, one of Biden’s personal attorneys, was the first to discover ten classified documents in the president’s Penn Biden Center office on November 2.
Shortly thereafter, Moore reportedly met with federal investigators led by U.S. Attorney John Lausch to discuss the classified files and how he came upon them while clearing out the president’s former office two months ago.
According to CNN, Moore’s interview with Lausch’s team came during the Justice Department’s early investigation into President Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified documents.
The outlet also revealed the interview between Moore and Lausch’s team was informal and off the record and came weeks before the Biden Administration confirmed classified material from Biden’s time as vice president was recovered from his possession.
This latest revelation also comes after it was reported federal investigators already interviewed a number of aides who worked under Biden during his final days as vice president – including the president’s former executive assistant Kathy Chung and his current deputy director of protocol for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
Following Lausch’s initial investigation, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland chose to appoint a special counsel led by Robert Hur to oversee the criminal probe into President Biden and the classified documents.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, ten classified files were found in the president’s Washington, D.C. Penn Biden Center think tank on November 2.
One more classified document was found in the president’s garage at his Wilmington, Delaware home on January 12, followed by another cache of five classified files in the same location on January 14.
Jonathan Turley, a legal commentator and law professor at George Washington University, recently said President Biden’s personal lawyers are “likely witnesses in a criminal investigation” connected to whether the 80-year-old commander-in-chief mishandled classified material.
“[The] most serious discovery would be evidence that Biden worked off their documents or removed them from their classification folders,” Turley told Fox News on Tuesday.
“While gross mishandling does not require evil intent, unintentional violations are often addressed outside of the criminal justice system,” he continued. “The most serious violations have been prosecuted where material was intentionally removed.”