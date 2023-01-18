Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex-Scientologist Counselor Reveals Elvis’ Only Child’s ‘Hostile’ Relationship With Mother Priscilla
Lisa Marie Presley’s long-time Scientologist counselor has accused the late singer’s mother Priscilla of using Scientology to control her troubled daughter’s behavior problems, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lisa Marie was raised in the Church of Scientology. Her mother Priscilla has been a long-time member. Lisa Marie was allegedly in and out of the religion over the years and had issues with the leader.
Daily Mail spoke to Karen De La Carriere, an ex-Scientologist who worked as Lisa Marie’s counselor in the church and revealed all about her. Karen was a member of the church for 35 years until leaving in 2010.
Karen said that Lisa was traumatized after discovering Elvis’ dead body at 9. She said Priscilla joined the church after John Travolta persuaded her after Elvis’ death.
After joining, Karen said Priscilla often used the church to control Lisa Marie's behavior during her troubled childhood. She claimed the two had a “hostile” relationship.
In her interview, Karen said a young Lisa Marie was placed into “obedience therapy.”
“Priscilla then dominated poor Lisa. She grew up as a little princess. She was the daughter of the King of Rock 'n' Roll, living in luxury. But she had misery because she and her mother were adversaries,” she said. “Whatever her mother wanted was the opposite of what Lisa wanted.”
A rep for Scientology told Daily Mail they do not comment on “parishioner counseling” but said the church had a nice relationship with Lisa Marie.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Lisa Marie died last week after suffering cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California. Her ex-husband Danny Keough, who had been living with her for months, attempted to perform CPR until emergency responders arrived. Lisa Marie was pronounced dead hours later.
Lisa Marie leaves behind her adult daughter Riley Keough and minor twins Harper and Finley.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Lisa Marie passed away with $3 million owed to creditors. On top of that, she was still in the middle of a bitter court battle with her ex-husband Michael Lockwood over child support for their twins.