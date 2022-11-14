'He's A Tough Guy': Jay Leno Employee Reveals TV Host Is Recovering In Burn Center After Getting Sprayed By Gas While Working On Steam Car

"He's a tough guy. He's going to be fine," said Swift to Access Hollywood, who has worked for Leno for 15 years. "There's nothing life-threatening and he's in great spirits, but you know, it's going to take a while."

Swift shared that Leno was working on a steam-powered vehicle and got "sprayed with some gas and it ignited," noting he got a call from the former Tonight Show host informing him there was a blaze and the fire department was coming.

Swift said Leno never lost consciousness, ensuring fans he is "getting the best care."