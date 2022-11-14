'He's A Tough Guy': Jay Leno Employee Reveals TV Host Is Recovering In Burn Center After Getting Sprayed By Gas While Working On Steam Car
A longtime employee and friend of Jay Leno said the TV personality is going to pull through after canceling an appearance due to a serious medical emergency, RadarOnline.com has discovered.
George Swift confirmed that Leno was being treated at Grossman Burn Center after a gasoline fire at his Burbank-based garage this weekend.
"He's a tough guy. He's going to be fine," said Swift to Access Hollywood, who has worked for Leno for 15 years. "There's nothing life-threatening and he's in great spirits, but you know, it's going to take a while."
Swift shared that Leno was working on a steam-powered vehicle and got "sprayed with some gas and it ignited," noting he got a call from the former Tonight Show host informing him there was a blaze and the fire department was coming.
Swift said Leno never lost consciousness, ensuring fans he is "getting the best care."
Sources said the flames burned the left side of Leno's face but did not penetrate his eye or his ear, which Swift did not comment on directly.
Burbank Fire Department responded to a call at 12:28 PM on Saturday.
In addition to his TV gigs, the New York-born star is also known for hosting Jay Leno's Garage, where he shares his passion for all things automotive on YouTube.
RadarOnline.com has learned that Leno houses an estimated 181 cars and 160 motorcycles at his garage next to the Burbank airport.
"The exact number of [vehicles] fluctuates around these since he routinely buys and sells to prevent the collection from gathering dust," per duPont Registry, a publication for rare and classic auto collectors. Leno's car collection is reportedly worth more than $52 million.
As for how he's coping after the incident, it appears Leno is steadily improving.
"I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet," the comedian shared.
Fans were understandably concerned when he canceled a Las Vegas performance that was scheduled for Sunday night last-minute after suffering "a very serious medical emergency."
An email was sent to Forum 2022 attendees from The Financial Brand giving the update. The memo continued, "All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight."