Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Amy Robach
Exclusive Details

'Was It Worth It?' Amy Robach Walked Away From ABC With 'Bigger Settlement' Than Lover T.J. Holmes

Amy Robach Walked Away From ABC With Bigger Settlement Than T.J. Holmes
Source: Mega
By:

Feb. 9 2023, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Former Good Morning America anchor Amy Robach reportedly scored a “bigger settlement” than her co-anchor-turned-lover T.J. Holmes upon their departures from ABC, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come days after Robach, 50, and Holmes, 45, were officially let go from the network on January 27, it has been revealed Robach was given a larger settlement than Holmes.

Article continues below advertisement
Amy Robach Walked Away From ABC With Bigger Settlement Than T.J. Holmes
Source: Mega

That is the revelation shared by Page Six on Wednesday after the outlet reportedly spoke with at least two ABC insiders familiar with Robach and Holmes’ severance packages.

According to one network source, both former GMA anchors received “nice” severance packages from the network – but Robach’s severance package was larger because “Amy’s been at ABC a lot longer and has a much bigger contract” than Holmes.

Amy Robach Walked Away From ABC With Bigger Settlement Than T.J. Holmes
Source: Mega

Robach was a high-profile reporter before she joined ABC News in May 2012, while Holmes was reportedly a “lower profile” who joined the network more than two years after Robach in September 2014.

Robach also reportedly worked “double-duty” while at ABC by co-hosting GMA with Holmes while also co-hosting 20/20 alongside David Muir – a role the 50-year-old reporter allegedly “worked really hard to get.”

Article continues below advertisement

One second source told Page Six that Robach and Holmes “likely” received severance packages that totaled no more than the remainder of their contracts with the network – although they may have been paid “slightly more” to sign non-disclosure agreements.

“It’s possible they could have gotten paid slightly more to sign an NDA,” the ABC insider said, “and to keep the peace.”

MORE ON:
Amy Robach
Amy Robach Walked Away From ABC With Bigger Settlement Than T.J. Holmes
Source: Mega

Despite their “nice” severance packages and reports that Robach and Holmes are “satisfied” with their final settlements with ABC, sources close to both former anchors are reportedly left wondering whether the entire ordeal was worth it.

“Was it worth it?” one insider asked.

Never miss a story — sign up for RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
Amy Robach Walked Away From ABC With Bigger Settlement Than T.J. Holmes
Source: Mega

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Robach and Holmes have seemingly been celebrating following their departures from ABC and their former jobs on GMA.

Robach, who turned 50 on Monday, reportedly celebrated her birthday with her 20-year-old daughter Ava – although Holmes was nowhere to be seen during the low-key birthday festivities.

Meanwhile, Holmes was caught shopping for pricey jewelry at David Yurman and Tiffany & Co. in downtown Manhattan over the weekend – including a $650 ring seemingly as a birthday present for Robach.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.