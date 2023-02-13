Megyn Kelly TRASHES 'Bitter' Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce For Shocking Post-Super Bowl Win Interview
Megyn Kelly targeted Travis Kelce following the Kansas City Chiefs player’s raucous interview after winning Super Bowl LVII this weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Sunday night, shortly after Kelce and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City NFL team to a 38-35 win against the Philadelphia Eagles at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the 33-year-old tight end had to be censored due to his language during his victory interview.
“Not one of y’all said the Chiefs were gonna take it home this year,” Kelce fumed shortly after belting out a shocking and ear-shattering scream. “Not a single one.”
“Feel that s---,” Kelce continued, although that part of the broadcast was censored due to his foul language. “Feel it, and on top of that the next time the Chiefs say something, put some respect on our name.”
Shortly after his interview, conservative journalist Kelly took to Twitter to criticize Kelce for his foul language and for acting “bitter” despite just winning the NFL’s most celebrated championship.
“Travis Kelce seems pretty bitter for a guy who just won the Super Bowl,” Kelly wrote. “Act like a gracious winner Sir – the kids are watching.”
But Kelly wasn’t the only person to criticize Kelce for his surprising post-Super Bowl interview. Several other viewers took to social media to slam the Chiefs tight end for his “tired” and “frankly garbage” routine.
“The whole ‘everyone doubted us’ routine is so tired and frankly garbage,” wrote one viewer who tuned into the NFL championship game. “Every NFL fan understands the Chiefs are a Super Bowl contender every year because they have one of the greatest QBs to ever don a uniform.”
“KC was GIVEN chances to win from game-deciding penalties in both the AFC championship and Super Bowl,” wrote another. “Not because they outplayed their opponents. Be humble Kelce.”
Even more shocking was the fact Mahomes also forced Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews to censor the broadcast because, like Kelce, the Chiefs quarterback used language that could not be aired.
“It didn’t come from one person,” Mahomes said during his interview. “Our defense played their a-- off in that second half. And our offense found a way. Man, I just wanna thank everybody.”
“Everybody on this team, we battled through…,” he continued before his audio was cut. “Pardon my language.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kelce’s shocking post-game interview after winning Super Bowl LVII was not the only incident NFL viewers were up in arms about.
Earlier in the night, just before the game kicked off at 6:30 PM EST, the NFL came under fire for having actress and singer Sheryl Lee Ralph perform Lift Every Voice and Sing – a song dubbed the unofficial “Black National Anthem.”