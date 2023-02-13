Another Family Tragedy: Sharon Stone's Brother Dies At 57 After Losing His 11-Month-Old Son

After the tragic loss of her nephew, Sharon Stone has suffered another heartbreaking tragedy. The legendary actress' brother, Patrick, died over the weekend at the age of 57, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Patrick passed away from "sudden cardiac arrest from heart disease" on Sunday morning in Pennsylvania, a representative from the coroner's office told TMZ. At this time, it is unclear whether or not he was hospitalized at the time.

The gut-wrenching news followed the family's tragic loss of Patrick's son, River, who passed in August 2021 at 11 months old. Stone shared a photo of her godson on social media and confirmed that after a brief hospitalization, the baby suffered "total organ failure."