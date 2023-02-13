Another Family Tragedy: Sharon Stone's Brother Dies At 57 After Losing His 11-Month-Old Son
After the tragic loss of her nephew, Sharon Stone has suffered another heartbreaking tragedy. The legendary actress' brother, Patrick, died over the weekend at the age of 57, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Patrick passed away from "sudden cardiac arrest from heart disease" on Sunday morning in Pennsylvania, a representative from the coroner's office told TMZ. At this time, it is unclear whether or not he was hospitalized at the time.
The gut-wrenching news followed the family's tragic loss of Patrick's son, River, who passed in August 2021 at 11 months old. Stone shared a photo of her godson on social media and confirmed that after a brief hospitalization, the baby suffered "total organ failure."
Stone's sister-in-law, Tasha, shared a tribute to her late husband on social media to announce his death. "My heart feels like it’s been ripped out of my chest. Patrick went to be with our sweet River ... I don’t know what else to say, he was my world," she said.
The grieving wife and mother continued by stating that she's "not sure what life is supposed to look like" after suffering two devastating losses.
"I’m not sure what life is supposed to look like without my husband by my side and quite honestly I don’t want to, but I will of course," Tasha's heartbreaking message read. "I just hope that you always stay by my side watching over Hunter, Kaylee and I."
"Until we meet again I will forever hold you and our wonderful (and some not so wonderful but just as important) memories close to my heart and will visit those memories always," Tasha wrote. "I love you honey babe."
The mother then shared a touching wish for her late husband and infant son.
"My wish through all of this is that now at least River has his daddy with him and I hope the two of you are having the best time," Tasha wrote.
Since the death of Stone's godson, the Basic Instinct star has battled unthinkable tragedy in her family.
In November 2022, the actress issued a critical PSA regarding the importance of obtaining a "second opinion" after a personal health scare.
The actress revealed she had a "large fibroid tumor that must come out" after an initial misdiagnosis.
Stone shared that after she suffered "worsening pain," she sought a second opinion from a different physician which resulted in the discovery of the tumor.
Before her unexpected health scare, Stone's elderly mother suffered a second stroke just months after River's death.