Shania Twain’s Friends Concerned Over Singer’s Drastic Weight Loss: Sources
Singer Shania Twain has dropped so much weight friends have started to become concerned, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 57-year-old Queen of Country Pop’s stick-skinny figure struck a shocking chord of concern as she hit the party circuit surrounding the recent Grammy Awards, sources said.
“Shania’s always been fixated on her body image, so there’s real fear she’s developed bad habits from trying to achieve unrealistic goals,” said a source close to the Man, I Feel Like A Woman singer.
A noted New York City physician, who hasn’t treated the songbird, estimated Shania has dropped 30 pounds from her 5-foot-4 frame since 2020 and now hovers around 100 pounds.
“She needs to put some healthy weight back on or risk facing a host of health dangers,” the physician said. Shania has boasted about eating 80 percent raw foods with “cheat” snacks such as cheese, French fries, potato chips and an occasional alcoholic drink.
However, a close family friend revealed Shania has now cut out booze and her pleasure foods as she gears up for a 70-date Queen of Me concert tour beginning in April.
“She’s competing on the road with the Taylor Swifts and Beyonces of the world as well as a new crop of young country cuties,” shared the friend.
“She wants to look her best, but she’s taken it too far. Even her own doctors tell her such a dramatic drop in weight can trigger all sorts of health problems,” said an insider.
A medical expert cautioned vegetarian Shania’s diet — full of leafy greens, nuts, lentils, and chickpeas — likely lacks vital nutrients. “The way Shania looks now,” he said, “she isn’t a good advertisement for the vegetarian lifestyle,”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, Shania shocked fans when she debuted a new blonde hair color on the red carpet for a Republic Records event.
She told James Corden, “I am celebrating happiness and joy and taking control of your own mood and spirit.”
Fans were mixed on the look with one commenting, "That's Shania Twain?? Well blonde hair is not for everybody" while another said, "Love Shania not loving the blonde though."