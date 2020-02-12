Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Shania Twain Reveals Lyme Disease Strained Her Vocal Cords, Kept Her Offstage For Years

Shania Twain Reveals Lyme Disease Strained Her Vocal Cords, Kept Her Offstage For Years

Shania Twain Reveals Lyme Disease Strained Her Vocal Cords, Kept Her Offstage For Years ‘It would have killed me not to be able to ever sing again.’

Shania Twain just revealed the reason for her retreat from the spotlight: Lyme disease.

The country singer, 54, spoke candidly to PEOPLE about her return to music and the ailments she faced during her time off.

“I thought it was just fatigue or burnout. But no — Lyme disease commonly affects your nerves,” she said, explaining that the condition affected her vocals cords.

“I had a problem with my voice; I was avoiding doing something about it,” she admitted.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Twain jumped back on stage in 2017, after what she calls a “long sabbatical.” That year, she dropped Now, her first album in 15 years.

“When I discovered a glimpse of hope, I ran with that. It would have killed me not to be able to ever sing again,” she told the magazine.

Twain — who’s been married to Frédéric Thiébaud since 2011 — admitted she enjoyed putting her career on hold to be a full-time mom to son Eja Lange. But when she saw her little boy, 18, was all grown up, she realized she had to get her groove back.

Talking about what it feels like to have her voice back, Twain said: “I’m a little gravelly, but I’m good with that. I’m able to go onstage again and said, ‘I’m happy with the way I sound.’”

The “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” singer has now kicked off her “Let’s Go!” residency at the Zappos Theater in Las Vegas. Her next show is scheduled for March 13.