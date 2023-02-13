'Joker 2' Extras Down In The Dumps Over Lack Of Bathroom Breaks
Talk about a stinky situation! The extras on Joaquin Phoenix's Joker sequel are down in the dumps over the lack of bathroom breaks on the set and are allegedly chastised when they ask production to use the restroom, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Insiders claim the extras are forced to work two hours without drinking water or being able to relieve themselves while filming on the Warner Brothers lot in Burbank, California. The rumored lack of bathroom access is causing strain between the movie extras and higher-ups, with sources saying the actors are scared to even ask for permission to use the loo out of fear they will be reprimanded.
TMZ broke the story, claiming that one extra couldn't hold it during camera setups but was told to "state their case" to the assistant director about why the bathroom break was an emergency.
When the actor returned to the set, they allegedly grabbed a cup of water and were met with a mad A.D. who asked, "Why are you drinking more water? So you have to go pee again?"
Another A.D. was also overheard critiquing the extras over their blatter control, allegedly saying things like, "I've never had to go to the bathroom this much. What do they even do in there? Cause they definitely aren't using them."
Some actors are holding it out of fear, reportedly not wanting to stir the pot since regular work is hard to come by. The Joker sequel, titled Joker: Folie à Deux, is scheduled to shoot for five solid weeks.
The Screen Actors Guild has allegedly been informed of the situation.
According to sources, SAG investigated and spoke with production. The organization, which is a labor union for the people that work in the entertainment industry, is reportedly scheduled to follow up and set to monitor the set.
FYI — the Joker sequel doesn't just feature Joaquin. Superstar singer-turned-Oscar winner Lady Gaga is also in the film, which began filming in December.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Warner Brothers and SAG for comment.