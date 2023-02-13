Rihanna’s Secret Move Weeks Before Super Bowl That Hinted At Her Pregnancy
Rihanna announced she was pregnant with her second child to the world during her Super Bowl Halftime performance but the pop star was already dropping hints weeks before, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to official records obtained by RadarOnline.com, the pop star, 34, had her legal team trademark ‘Fenty Kids’ for commercial use. Rihanna, who filed the application through her company Roraj Tarade LLC, said she plans to use the name for a line of kids' clothing.
The entertainer’s said she plans to use ‘Fenty Kids’ on everything from t-shirts to sweatbands. Rihanna’s legal team filed the documents on January 20, 2023, less than a month before her Super Bowl performance.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Rihanna has been praised for her 13-minute energetic show on Sunday that had her perform from a platform in the sky. The singer packed her set with hits and didn’t bother bringing out a guest to join her on stage.
Prior to the show, Rihanna told the press, “You’re trying to cram 17 years of work into 13 minutes, so it’s difficult. Some songs we had to lose because of that, and that’s going to be OK, but I think we did a pretty good job of narrowing it down.”
The superstar wore an all-red ensemble that showed off her growing belly. A rep for the singer confirmed the pregnancy after the game.
Fans were quick to show their excitement on social media while others were upset they wouldn’t be getting new music anytime soon.
“Me realizing Rihanna is pregnant again, and we’re never getting another album,” said one fan. Another wrote, “Rihanna just did a whole halftime show pregnant and suspended in the air and my dog needs to be walked and I’m like “it’s raining, and I ate nachos, not sure if I can do this.”
Another commented, “the fact that rihanna pulled all of this off and she pregnant again damn.”
The performance was Rihanna's first in over five years. She last appeared at the 2018 Grammys where she performed with DJ Khaled.