Rihanna’s Secret Move Weeks Before Super Bowl That Hinted At Her Pregnancy

Rihanna announced she was pregnant with her second child to the world during her Super Bowl Halftime performance but the pop star was already dropping hints weeks before, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to official records obtained by RadarOnline.com, the pop star, 34, had her legal team trademark ‘Fenty Kids’ for commercial use. Rihanna, who filed the application through her company Roraj Tarade LLC, said she plans to use the name for a line of kids' clothing.