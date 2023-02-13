Rihanna Pregnant Again? Fans Speculate Singer May Be With Child After Shocking Super Bowl Halftime Show
Rihanna sent fans rushing to social media to see if she is pregnant again after appearing to have a little baby bump during her Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 34-year-old “Umbrella” singer had jaws dropping when she took to the floating stage during her halftime performance at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday night.
Dressed in a bright red jumpsuit unzipped over a matching red bodysuit, Rihanna was seen rubbing her stomach multiple times in what may have been a hint she is expecting her second child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.
Even more surprising was the visible baby bump clearly on display underneath her unzipped jumpsuit, although the “Diamonds” singer has not publicly announced whether she and A$AP Rocky are expecting a second child nearly one year after they welcomed their first child in May 2022.
Within moments of taking the stage, fans and viewers alike rushed to social media to ask the same thing: is Rihanna pregnant again?
“She hasn’t released a new album in 5+ years and each song still HIT,” tweeted one viewer. “And — rumor is she just did all that pregnant! Incredible performance!”
“Okay so everyone just googled ‘Rihanna pregnant’ right,” tweeted another fan, while yet another person who watched Rihanna’s performance wrote: “Is it just me or is Rihanna pregnant again?!”
“RIHANNA REALLY BROKE TWITTER WITH THE NEWS OF HER BEING PREGNANT,” wrote another surprised fan, while another Twitter user added: “Daaaaamn, Rihanna killed that s---…while pregnant.”
Rihanna’s Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show performance, and the newly launched rumors she is pregnant with her second child, came just days after she appeared on Nate Burleson’s podcast The Process with Nate Burleson earlier this week.
During her appearance on Burleson’s podcast, Rihanna promised viewers there would be a “surprise guest” during her Halftime performance – creating speculation the aforementioned “surprise guest” was, in fact, her second baby.
“So when [Rihanna] told [Nate Burleson] there was gonna be a surprise guest at the halftime show, I’m betting that the BABY is the surprise guest,” wrote one eagle-eyed viewer.
“Bingo,” Burleson subtly responded.
Shortly after Rihanna's performance Sunday night, her rep officially confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the 34-year-old singer is pregnant and expecting her second child.