'Go Girl': Chris Brown Shows Pregnant Ex Rihanna Some Love During Her Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance
Chris Brown took to social media this weekend to show his ex-girlfriend Rihanna some love during her Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show performance, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Brown’s quick comment came Sunday night shortly after Rihanna took to a floating stage over the NFL field at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
“GO GIRL,” Rihanna’s ex wrote on his Instagram story on Sunday night alongside a red heart and the prayer emoji.
But Rihanna’s fans weren’t overly excited to see the 34-year-old “Umbrella” singer’s ex showing her love – especially ten years after the pair broke up for good in 2013.
“Chris please not today,” one Rihanna fan wrote on Instagram.
“Am I the only one who doesn’t support supporting a relationship that was beyond toxic?” wrote another Insta user. “This is weird.”
“Leave her alone CHRIS!” wrote one Insta user, while another added: “One thing Chris gone do is congratulate Riri & out loud every chance he get lol!”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Rihanna and Brown first broke up in 2009 after the “Yo (Excuse Me Miss)” singer physically assaulted Rihanna shortly before that year’s Grammy Awards.
- Musician Robert Glasper, Who Chris Brown Trashed For Beating Him At The Grammys, PRAISED The Controversial Singer Backstage After Winning
- Chris Brown Accused Of Owing $4 Million In Back Taxes, Official Documents Reveal
- Chris Brown's AMAs Tribute To Michael Jackson Canceled As Execs Worried About 'Convicted Domestic Abuser Feting Alleged Child Molester'
The pair then reconciled in 2012 before breaking up for good in 2013.
Rihanna then started officially dating rapper A$AP Rocky in 2020 and, two years later, the couple welcomed their first child together.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Rihanna hinted she is pregnant with her second child on Sunday night as she performed at this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.
Appearing dressed in a bright red jumpsuit unzipped over a matching red bodysuit while singing and dancing on a floating stage, Rihanna was seen rubbing her stomach multiple times in what at first seemed to be a hint that she is once again pregnant.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Then shortly after her performance at the Super Bowl on Sunday night, the 34-year-old “Diamonds” singer’s rep officially confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter that Rihanna is pregnant and expecting her second child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.
“RIHANNA REALLY BROKE TWITTER WITH THE NEWS OF HER BEING PREGNANT,” one excited fan wrote after the news of Rihanna’s second pregnancy was confirmed.