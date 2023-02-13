Ex-Prez Donald Trump SLAMS Rihanna For 'Single Worst Halftime Show In Super Bowl History'

Former president Donald Trump criticized Rihanna this week by calling her performance during the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show an “epic fail,” RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 76-year-old ex-president’s harsh remarks came Sunday night shortly after the 34-year-old “Umbrella” singer finished her 13-minute performance on a floating stage above the NFL field at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.