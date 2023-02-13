Ex-Prez Donald Trump SLAMS Rihanna For 'Single Worst Halftime Show In Super Bowl History'
Former president Donald Trump criticized Rihanna this week by calling her performance during the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show an “epic fail,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 76-year-old ex-president’s harsh remarks came Sunday night shortly after the 34-year-old “Umbrella” singer finished her 13-minute performance on a floating stage above the NFL field at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
According to Trump, Rihanna’s performance was not only an “epic fail” but also “the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history.”
“EPIC FAIL: Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history,” Trump wrote on his personal social media platform Truth Social on Sunday night.
“This after insulting far more than half of our nation, which is already in serious DECLINE, with her foul and insulting language,” he continued. “Also, so much for her ‘Stylist.’”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump’s remarks criticizing the “Diamonds” singer on Sunday night came just a few days after he previously said Rihanna had “no talent” earlier in the week.
“Without her ‘Stylist’ she’d be NOTHING,” Trump fumed on Thursday. “Bad everything, and NO TALENT!”
Trump’s shocking comments against Rihanna were seemingly in response to a post made by former White House physician Ronny Jackson who, also via a post on Truth Social on Thursday, claimed the billionaire singer spray painted “F--- Donald Trump” on a car in Amarillo, Texas in August 2020.
- Former President Donald Trump Digs Up Dirt On 'Meatball' Ron DeSantis Ahead Of 2024 Republican Primary Race
- Ex-Prez Donald Trump Trashes 'No Talent' Rihanna Ahead Of Super Bowl Halftime Show
- 'That's Not Ron, Is It?' Ex-Prez Donald Trump Posts Photo Of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Allegedly Drinking & Partying With High School Girls
“Rihanna spray painted ‘F--- Donald Trump’ on a car at the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo,” Jackson wrote. “She’s made a career of spewing degenerate filth while badmouthing America every chance she gets.”
“Why is the NFL showcasing this crap?” the former White House physician continued. “Rihanna SHOULD NOT be the halftime performer!!”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Although former President Trump apparently did not enjoy the hitmaker’s performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday night, millions of other viewers who tuned in seemingly did – especially after it was revealed Rihanna is pregnant with her second baby.
“She hasn’t released a new album in 5+ years and each song still HIT,” tweeted one of many happy viewers. “And — rumor is she just did all that pregnant! Incredible performance!”
Rihanna’s rep later officially confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter the 34-year-old singer is, in fact, pregnant with her and boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s second child together.