Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Sharon Stone

'Get A SECOND Opinion!' Sharon Stone Discovers She Has A 'Large Fibroid Tumor' That 'Must Come Out' After Misdiagnosis

sharon stone health large fibroid tumor misdiagnosis pp
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA
By:

Nov. 3 2022, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Actress Sharon Stone issued a PSA about the importance of getting a "second opinion" after discovering she has a "large fibroid tumor that must come out" following a misdiagnosis, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Basic Instinct star, 64, said she sought out further advice due to her "worsening pain," only to discover that she will have to undergo an unexpected medical procedure.

Article continues below advertisement
sharon stone health large fibroid tumor misdiagnosis
Source: News & Pictures/ MEGA

A fibroid tumor is a noncancerous growth in the uterus. Stone did not disclose what her previous diagnosis was.

Stone, however, did tell her social media followers via Instagram Stories and Twitter that she recently had an "incorrect procedure" done, adding, "This time double epidural."

"Ladies in particular: Don't get blown off. GET A SECOND OPINION. It can save your life," the Sliver starlet continued, revealing she will be taking a short break.

Article continues below advertisement

Stone added, "I'll be down for 4-6 weeks for full recovery. Thx for your care. It's all good."

Following her post, the activist shared an article citing a study about how women are more commonly misdiagnosed than men.

"There are three types of health emergencies in which women are the most likely to suffer a misdiagnosis. This is why it's so important for women to speak up when they feel like a doctor isnt' listening to them," it noted, listing heart attacks, autoimmune diseases, and sex-specific illnesses as the three types of health emergencies.

sharon stone health large fibroid tumor misdiagnosis
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

Stone has dealt with additional health scares as well, detailing some past instances in her memoir The Beauty of Living Twice.

She wrote how in 2001 doctors had to remove benign tumors from her body that were "gigantic, bigger than my breast alone."

Stone claimed that after the procedure, a plastic surgeon gave her larger breast implants that she did not consent to during a breast reconstruction surgery.

She also suffered a stroke and cerebral hemorrhage in 2001.

Article continues below advertisement
sharon stone health large fibroid tumor misdiagnosis
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

"The room was so silent," she said about the unsettling experience during an interview on Today. "When the room is so silent and no one's running around trying to fix you, that's when you realize how near death is and how serious everything is."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.