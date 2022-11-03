'Get A SECOND Opinion!' Sharon Stone Discovers She Has A 'Large Fibroid Tumor' That 'Must Come Out' After Misdiagnosis
Actress Sharon Stone issued a PSA about the importance of getting a "second opinion" after discovering she has a "large fibroid tumor that must come out" following a misdiagnosis, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Basic Instinct star, 64, said she sought out further advice due to her "worsening pain," only to discover that she will have to undergo an unexpected medical procedure.
A fibroid tumor is a noncancerous growth in the uterus. Stone did not disclose what her previous diagnosis was.
Stone, however, did tell her social media followers via Instagram Stories and Twitter that she recently had an "incorrect procedure" done, adding, "This time double epidural."
"Ladies in particular: Don't get blown off. GET A SECOND OPINION. It can save your life," the Sliver starlet continued, revealing she will be taking a short break.
Stone added, "I'll be down for 4-6 weeks for full recovery. Thx for your care. It's all good."
Following her post, the activist shared an article citing a study about how women are more commonly misdiagnosed than men.
"There are three types of health emergencies in which women are the most likely to suffer a misdiagnosis. This is why it's so important for women to speak up when they feel like a doctor isnt' listening to them," it noted, listing heart attacks, autoimmune diseases, and sex-specific illnesses as the three types of health emergencies.
Stone has dealt with additional health scares as well, detailing some past instances in her memoir The Beauty of Living Twice.
She wrote how in 2001 doctors had to remove benign tumors from her body that were "gigantic, bigger than my breast alone."
Stone claimed that after the procedure, a plastic surgeon gave her larger breast implants that she did not consent to during a breast reconstruction surgery.
She also suffered a stroke and cerebral hemorrhage in 2001.
"The room was so silent," she said about the unsettling experience during an interview on Today. "When the room is so silent and no one's running around trying to fix you, that's when you realize how near death is and how serious everything is."