Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Champs Celebrate At Vegas’ Hottest Daytime Party Brunch Sammy Watkins, Damien Williams, Patrick Mahomes and others let loose at the club.

Members of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their big Super Bowl win in true Las Vegas style, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, Sammy Watkins, Mecole Hardman and Damien Williams recently hit LAVO’s infamous Party Brunch.

Cocktail staff wearing jerseys and waving Kansas City Chiefs flags greeted the group when they arrived at LAVO on Saturday, February 8. Fans of the Super Bowl champions erupted in cheers.

The crew took center stage at a coveted VIP table and enjoyed the sounds of DJ Sam Feldt. Bottle presentations arrived to the group throughout the day, with Kelce at one point jumping on the table and waving the Chiefs flag — much to the delight of the packed club.

LAVO’s famed Party Brunch is a daytime Sin City experience that brings together delicious brunch fare and daytime partying all in one roaring celebration every Saturday from 12 pm to 6 pm, October through March.

The restaurant initially sets a chill dining atmosphere before the room seamlessly transitions into a neon explosion of confetti showers and wild bottle-popping presentations, encouraging guests to dress up, let loose and dance the day away.

The signature event blends an indulgent food menu, which includes a 12-ounce Wagyu strip steak encrusted in 24-karat gold and a lobster scampi pizza, with an expansive selection of champagne. Resident DJs spinning the hot music keeps the party going.