Twitter Reacts After Beyoncé & JAY-Z Refuse To Stand During Super Bowl National Anthem 'You are a disgrace,' one user tweets.

Beyoncé and JAY-Z sat through the entire United States National Anthem at the 2020 Super Bowl — and Twitter fans had mixed feelings about it.

While Demi Lovato sang her heart out at the Sunday, February 2, event, cameras flashed to the famous couple, who was sitting in a private section at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, with daughter Blue Ivy. All around them, fans and stars stood during Lovato’s rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” but Beyoncé, 38, and JAY-Z, 50, stayed put.

“Wow…they’re acting like our Anthem means NOTHING. Beyonce and Jay-Z are a DISGRACE!” author Brigitte Gabriel tweeted.

“Beyonce & Jay-Z remain seated during National Anthem…That disrespect aside – she has sung the national anthem & performed 2 halftime shows, yet she couldn’t find it in her to support Lovato who suffered through many struggles? SMH,” blogger Wayne Dupree wrote.

“Apparently Demi Lovato’s ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ performance didn’t bring everyone to their feet,” USA Today tweeted.

“A country who made you who you are….and you dont [sic] stand for the national anthem? You are a Disgrace,” another user wrote.

RadarOnline.com readers know that fans, coaches and football players often “take a knee” during the National Anthem at sports events to protest against racism and police brutality. Former San Farncisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick instigated the movement in 2016. That year, he either sat down or kneeled every time the National Anthem was sung at a game. While many fans slammed Beyoncé and JAY-Z for failing to stand up during the Super Bowl National Anthem, some assumed they were pulling a Kaepernick, 32. Still, the football star himself seemingly called out JAY-Z for being a hypocrite.

In an interview to discuss his company’s recent partnership with the NFL — which included co-producing the halftime show — JAY-Z was asked about Kaepernick and said, among other things, “I think we’ve moved past kneeling. I think it’s time for action.”

“I thought we were ‘past kneeling’ tho?” Kaepernick captioned an Instagram Story about the rapper sitting down during the Super Bowl National Anthem despite slamming the “take a knee” protests.

Other fans were more forgiving, and even gushed about the musical couple for seemingly standing up for themselves during Black History Month.

“If anyone following me is mad that jay z and beyoncé exercised their first amendment rights, on deciding not to stand for the national anthem during BLACK HISTORY MONTH you can unfollow me,” one user wrote.

“To all the white people that’s mad at Jay-Z and Beyoncé for not standing for your national anthem … #HappyBlackHistoryMonth,” a fan tweeted.

“Me blocking all the white supremacists calling Beyoncé and Jay-Z trash for sitting during the national anthem,” another user wrote.

The stars have not publicly addressed their decision to sit during the National Anthem, though the “Formation” singer posted some happy Instagram shots of her little family at the Super Bowl.