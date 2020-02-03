Super Bowl Star: Demi Lovato Crushes The National Anthem

She hits the high notes to cheers in Miami after terrifying overdose.

February 2, 2020 @ 19:06PM
Photo Credit: Shutterstock
Celebrity
Super Bowl Star: Demi Lovato Crushes The National Anthem
Demi Lovato sang the National Anthem at the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami and RadarOnline.com has the video and photos of her awesome performance.

In a stunning white pantsuit, Lovato, 27, opened up the game in Miami at the Hard Rock stadium on February 2 in front of 65,000 people.

She belted out the song, hitting the high notes on the “land of the free,” lyrics for the cheering crowd.

Introduced as the “multi-platinum recording artist,” Lovato stood on a white and blue football stage in the middle of the field surrounded by American flags.

Lovato’s eyes were closed as she began the song, strongly showing off her musical talents with the National Anthem.

Scroll through the gallery to see Demi Lovato crush the National Anthem at the 2020 Super Bowl.