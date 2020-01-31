Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Demi Lovato Recalls ‘Beautiful’ Moment She Came Out As Bisexual To Her Parents

Demi Lovato Recalls ‘Beautiful’ Moment She Came Out As Bisexual To Her Parents

Demi Lovato Recalls ‘Beautiful’ Moment She Came Out As Bisexual To Her Parents Singer says she sees herself ‘ending up possibly with a woman, too.’

Demi Lovato’s parents were nothing but supportive when she came out as bisexual to them three years ago.

During a talk with Andy Cohen on his Radio Andy SiriusXM show on Thursday, January 30, the “Sober” singer, 27, recalled the moment she told them the news.

“It was actually, like emotional, but really beautiful,” Lovato said of the moment in 2017 when she told mom Dianna De La Garza and dad Patrick Lovato that she saw herself “ending up possibly with a woman, too.”

“After everything was done I was like shaking and crying and I just felt overwhelmed,” the star admitted, adding that the conversation was “beautiful,” and her “incredible parents” were “so supportive.”

“My dad was like, ‘yeah, obviously,’” she said. “And I was like, ‘Oh, okay dad.’”

The singer then made a joke about her dad guessing she was bisexual because of her song “Cool for the Summer,” in which she talks about wanting to be with a woman.

“My mom was the one that I was like super nervous about, but she was just like, ‘I just want you to be happy,’” Lovato told Cohen, 51. “That was so beautiful and amazing, and like I said, I’m so grateful.”

In the interview, the singer admitted she hopes to start a family in this decade, but she doesn’t yet know who she will end up with.

“I don’t know what my future looks like,” Lovato said. “I don’t know if I’m going to have kids this year or in 10 years. I don’t know if I’m going to do it with a partner or without.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Lovato recently made her musical comeback at the Grammy Awards, over one year after her near-fatal overdose. At the awards show, she performed her new son “Anyone,” which she wrote after breaking her sobriety, but before her hospitalization.