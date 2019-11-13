Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Another Bad News Boyfriend! Demi Lovato's New Man Sued For 32K In Car Crash Lawsuit The singer's ex Henri Levy has also been involved in legal battles.

Demi Lovato can’t stay away from the bad boys! RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned her new boyfriend Austin Wilson is currently embroiled in a $32,000 car crash lawsuit.

According to court documents obtained from Superior Court of Los Angeles, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sued Wilson, 25, along with several other passengers who were inside the rental car.

“On or about December 4, 2015, Austin Wilson caused [victim] and his/her permissive users and/or passengers to incur monetary damages,” the court documents alleged. “Specifically, at said time and place, Austin Wilson and Doe 1 [Driver] negligently operated a motor vehicle, legally, foreseeable and proximately causing an accident that caused the insured to suffer damages in the amount of $32,612.74.”

Then on June 29, 2018, fellow defendant Hana Giraldo, previously referred to as Doe 2, cross-sued Wilson, who was her employer at the time, for indemnification, which means compensation for harm or loss.

“If Cross-Complainant is found in some manner responsible to Plaintiff, or to anyone else, as a result of the incidents and occurrences described in Plaintiff’s complaint, Cross-Complainant’s liability would be based solely upon a derivative form of liability not resulting from her conduct, but only from an obligation imposed upon Cross-Complainant by law,” the court papers read. “Therefore, Cross-Complainant would be entitled to complete indemnity from each Cross-Defendant.”

Wilson was served in August 2019.

It appears a default was entered against Wilson on February 7, 2019.

A trial date for the remaining defendants has been set for January 22, 2020.

This isn’t Lovato’s first boyfriend who has had legal trouble.

As Radar previously reported, Lovato’s ex Henri Levy was also sued by a former employee. The ex-worker accused him of drug use, fraud, failure to pay overtime wages and more in a bombshell July 2018 lawsuit.

The case remains ongoing.

Lovato and Levy called it quits back in March after only four months of dating.

It’s been a tough couple of years for the singer following her July 2019 overdose. She completed 90 days in rehab after her hospitalization.

Lovato went Instagram official with Wilson on Wednesday, November 13. She posted a photo of him kissing her cheek.