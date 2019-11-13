Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Sorry Boys! Demi Lovato Goes Instagram Official With New Boyfriend Austin Wilson

Sorry Boys! Demi Lovato Goes Instagram Official With New Boyfriend Austin Wilson

Sorry Boys! Demi Lovato Goes Instagram Official With New Boyfriend Austin Wilson Singer split from 'Bachelorette’ star Mike Johnson & bad news designer Henri Levy.

Demi Lovato has a new man, and she’s not afraid to flaunt it.

This Tuesday, November 12, the “Tell Me You Love Me” singer, 27, shared a steamy Instagram photo of her boyfriend, model Austin Wilson.

“My [heart],” Lovato wrote in the caption.

Wilson, 25, shared a similar shot of the two looking adorable while taking a mirror selfie.

“My love,” he wrote.

RadarOnline.com readers know that while Lovato has confirmed her new relationship by going Instagram official with Wilson, she was dating another famous hunk just a few weeks ago. As fans recall, the singer went on a few dates with The Bachelorette contestant Mike Johnson. Their romance started when Lovato gushed about him on her Instagram Story while watching the reality show. Later on, the two connected and began a flirty social media relationship that quickly turned physical. Still, things eventually fizzled out.

In an October 14 appearance on Good Morning America’s third hour, Johnson, 31, said “I made a mistake, I don’t like dating in public,” before asking Keke Palmer out on air!

Before her fling with John, Lovato dated bad news designer Henri Levy. During their time together, friends feared he was a bad influence, especially as the star was still recovering from her relapse. A source told Radar that Lovato’s mom — who never approved of Levy — is 100 percent responsible for their breakup.

“Demi is no fool and she knew that if he weren’t gone that she would go down the sunken path again,” explained the source.

Lovato celebrated one year sober this July after her stints in rehab and near-fatal overdose.