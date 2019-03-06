Demi Lovato’s Mom ‘100% Responsible’ For Breakup From Bad News Boyfriend Henri Levy Dianna Hart's keeping the designer away from her daughter ‘at all costs.’

Demi Lovato‘s loved ones, including her mother, Dianna Hart, purposely cut shady boyfriend Henri Levy out of the singer’s life to save her from going down a dark road again.

“Demi’s mother and family were absolutely 100% responsible for getting him out of the picture,” a source revealed to RadarOnline.com.

And it seems 26-year-old Lovato, who in November completed a stint in rehab after she nearly died from an overdose last summer, is finally open to listening to the advice when it comes to how her love life may affect her sobriety.

“Demi is no fool and she knew that if he weren’t gone that she would go down the sunken path again,” explained the source.

In fact, People reported the singer recently received more counseling at a Los Angeles-area treatment facility after splitting from the designer.

“She is back in contact with her sober pals and everyone is so relieved,” the source told Radar. “She does not have another run in her, and she knows how important it is for her to remain sober right now.”

Lovato, continued the source, is now under the watchful eye of her mom, who is remaining vigilant to make sure Lovato doesn’t slip and return to bad boy Levy, 27.

“No one knows what is up with Henri, but her friends were told by Demi’s mom to keep him away from her at all costs,” said the source.

