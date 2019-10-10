Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Demi's Heartbreak: Lovato's Model Friend Found Dead In Motel After Addiction Battle Thomas Trussell III 'tried so hard to be sober,' a friend tells Radar.

Demi Lovato saddened fans by announcing her friend, Thomas, had died after a battle with addiction — and now RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the tragic story behind the singer’s heartbreak.

Handsome L.A.-based model Thomas Trussell III was found dead at a Super 8 motel in Echo Park on October 8, a Los Angeles Medical Examiner official told Radar. He was just 31 years old.

The Los Angeles Fire Department told Radar they responded to a medical call for a male at 8:06 am.

“He was found deceased on the scene. No transport was made to the hospital,” an LAFD spokesperson said.

After an autopsy, the cause of death was deferred pending additional investigation.

However, Lovato said addiction was to blame for the tragedy.

“Addiction is no joke,” she posted in an Instagram Story on October 9. “Heaven gained a beautiful angel last night because of that terrible disease.”

“Devastated. Please hold your loved ones tight.”

A longtime friend told Radar that Trussell “tried so hard” to stay sober.

“Even after relapses, he came back ten times more focused on living a sober life and doing it not only for himself but for everyone in his life,” the heartbroken friend said.

As Radar readers know, Lovato, 27, has long struggled with addiction.

After six years sober, she relapsed and suffered a nearly fatal opiate overdose on July 24, 2018.

She soon checked into rehab for several months, and celebrated one year of sobriety this summer.