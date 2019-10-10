Demi Lovato ‘Devastated’ Over Death Of Close Friend: ‘Addiction Is No Joke’ Singer is sober after suffering a near-fatal overdose just one year ago.

One year after Demi Lovato escaped death, she is mourning the passing of a close friend who struggled with addiction.

On Wednesday, October 9 on her Instagram Stories, the “Sober” singer, 27, shared the news of pal Thomas’s death. “Devastated. Please hold your loved ones tight. Tell them they are special and that you love them,” she wrote underneath a black-and-white photo of Thomas. “Make sure they know it. RIP to my boo @sirtruss 🖤🖤🖤.”

While in mourning, Lovato took the opportunity to warn her fans about the dangers of addiction.

“Addiction is NO joke,” she wrote alongside another photo of Thomas. “heaven gained this beautiful angel last night because of that terrible disease. I’m crushed and will always miss you @sirtruss.”

“If you or someone you know is struggling please know it’s okay to ask for help,” she added in her message to her followers.

RadarOnline.com readers recall that in July 2018 Lovato was rushed to the hospital after a near-fatal overdose inside her home. The star had been partying with friends the night before, and been freebasing Oxycodone laced with fentanyl — the same high-powered opioid that allegedly killed Prince and Lil Peep.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” Lovato wrote in a statement one month after entering treatment for her addiction issues and mental health struggles.

“I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well,” she added at the time, also thanking her fans and loved ones. “I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting.”

She left the treatment center in November 2018 and spent time in a sober living facility, This February, she re-entered treatment for a couple weeks to keep herself on track.

Since then, she’s continued focusing on her sobriety, her health, her loved ones, and her career. This June, she shared a steamy Instagram snap of her in her recording studio with the caption “Making music.”

The singer also recently got back out in the dating pool and is currently dating Bachelorette fan-favorite Mike Johnson.