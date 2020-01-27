Grammy Awards 2020: Demi Lovato Cries While Singing New Song After Overdose Her emotional first performance since almost dying in 2018.

Demi Lovato cried while singing her new song at the 2020 Grammy Awards, her first performance since her 2018 overdose.

In a stunning white ball gown, Lovato, 27, took the stage at the Staples Center and delivered the emotional show.

Singing Anyone, Lovato’s voice cracked as she began the song and she had to start over. She belted out the lyrics for her return following her nearly fatal overdose.

“I tried to talk to my piano / I tried to talk to my guitar / I tried to talk to my imagination / Confided in to alcohol / I tried and tried and tried more,” were the lyrics she sang.

“Told secrets ’til my voice was sore / Tired of empty conversation / ‘Cause no one hears me anymore.”

With tears streaming down her face, she sang her heart out. “I feel stupid when I sing / Nobody’s listening to me,” were the lyrics that turned on the waterworks.

Days before her performance, Lovato revealed to that she wrote the song just a few days before being hospitalized in July 2018. At the time, Lovato was rushed from her home in the Hollywood Hills to a Los Angeles-area hospital on Tuesday after paramedics found her unconscious. She was reportedly treated with Narcan, an emergency treatment for narcotics overdoses.

“This song was written and recorded actually very shortly before everything happened,” she told Zane Lowe on the Beats 1 show

“So I recorded the vocals for it four days before … The lyrics took on a totally different meaning.”

“I almost listen back and hear these lyrics as a cry for help,” the former Disney star explained.

“You kind of listen back to it and you kind of think, how did nobody listen to this song and think, ‘Let’s help this girl.’ I even think that I was recording it in a state of mind where I felt like I was okay, but clearly I wasn’t. And I even listened back to it and I’m like, ‘Gosh, I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself.'”

