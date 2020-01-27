Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The most shocking moments of the 2020 Grammy Awards include Alicia Keys’ Kobe Bryant tribute, snubs, wins, tears and more!

The death of the Lakers’ superstar cast a shadow over the night, with music royalty receiving their awards at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles where Bryant played for most of his NBA career.

Keys opened the show with a tribute to Black Mamba after he was tragically killed in a helicopter crash early on Sunday, January 26.

“Here we are together on music’s biggest night celebrating the artists that do it best,” she said hours after news of Bryant’s death broke.

“But to be honest with you we’re all feeling crazy sadness right now. Because earlier today Los Angeles, America and the whole wide world lost a hero,” she said about the beloved basketball player.

“And we are literally standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built.”

DJ Khaled, John Legend, YG and other performers performed during the Nipsey Hussle tribute, honoring the rap legend with a lively performance.

Lizzo, a fan favorite, and the star the opened the show, who shut out of all the awards she was nominated for.

Billie Eilish, 18, swept the Grammys, cleaning up with all four of her wins.

Demi Lovato cried through her first performance since her near-fatal overdose, tearing up as she sang her new song live in front of the accepting audience.

Scroll through the gallery for the Most Shocking Moments from the 2020 Grammy Awards.