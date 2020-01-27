Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Grammy Awards 2020: See The Biggest Stars In Music Arrive On The Red Carpet

Music’s biggest stars arrived for the Grammy Awards Sunday, January 26, and RadarOnline.com has the hottest photos from the red carpet.

The lyrical awards are live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA with the A-listers glamorous in their finest fashions with host Alicia Keys leading the show.

Tragedy overshadowed the night as news of Kobe Bryant‘s death broke hours before the red carpet started.

Bryant, 41, played for the Lakers for his entire 20-year-career at the Staples Center. He was killed in a helicopter crash along with his daughter Gianna and seven other people.

Shelia E spoke on the red carpet about Bryant’s devastating loss. “We just got off stage and they let us know. My knees buckled. I just broke down in disbelief. We are in Kobe’s house,” she said. “He’s affected people with their lives. This loss, and his daughter, it’s tragic.”

She continued, saying: “And we are doing a celebration of Prince and Nipsey. It is horrible what happened today, and we need to celebrate life.”

Performances from Lizzo and Ariana Grande were expected throughout the night as the stars dazzled on the red carpet.

