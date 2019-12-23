Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Feud Over? Ariana Grande Appears In Mariah Carey ‘Christmas’ Tribute Video The singer’s reported beef is apparently blamed on how similar they are.

All Ariana Grande seems to want for Christmas is a truce with fellow superstar Mariah Carey.

As the love and celebration for the 25th anniversary of Carey’s Christmas classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” continues, Grande appears in a tribute video for the iconic tune, seemingly burying the hatchet with the music legend.

On Monday, December 23, Carey’s YouTube channel released the special version of the song, featuring celebs lip syncing over the song.

“In commemoration of the 25th Anniversary of ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’, Mariah presents a festive celebration of the Billboard Hot 100 #1 hit with her friends and favorite artists from around the world!” the YouTube video is captioned.

Rumors of a Grande-Carey feud have been circulating for years, ever since the 49-year-old “Fantasy” singer dissed her 26-year-old contemporary in 2016 during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, when she told host Andy Cohen she didn’t know who Grande was.

The feud only escalated when Carey took offense to Grande being called “the next Mariah,” according to Carey’s ex-husband Nick Cannon.

“And, Ariana made the cardinal mistake of saying—or I don’t even know if it was her—but, it was associated. It was like, ‘the next’ or ‘the new’ Mariah Carey. [And she’s like] ‘The f**k does that mean?’ I’m the Mariah Carey, why do you need another one? Why do you need the next one?’” Cannon told VladTV in 2018.

But the ice seemingly began to thaw in March, when Grande took to her Instagram Stories to wish Carey a happy birthday, captioning her post: “Happy anniversary queen of everything. Loved u then, love u now, love u tomorrow.”

Carey later reposted the message on her own Instagram Story, with a caption of her own: “Thank you dahhhhling @arianagrande.”