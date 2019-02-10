Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Most Shocking Grammy Award Moments — From Kanye Butting In To Madonna’s Bare Booty!

Most Shocking Grammy Award Moments — From Kanye Butting In To Madonna’s Bare Booty!

Most Shocking Grammy Award Moments — From Kanye Butting In To Madonna’s Bare Booty! What will Sunday's 2020 ceremony surprises be?

Stars will hit the 62nd annual Grammy Awards this Sunday in the first big music show of the new decade.

The event has featured shocking moments for years, and this time will highlight such hot performers as Ariana Grande, Rosalia, Lizzo, and Billie Eilish.

A bizarre behind-the-scenes scandal has already marred the proceedings as the Recording Academy, which puts on the annual ceremony, announced its chief executive, Deborah Dugan, has been placed on administrative leave after a “formal allegation of misconduct by a senior female member” of the organization.

The first female chief executive and president was ousted just days ahead of the Jan. 26 ceremony.

Dugan responded with allegations of gender discrimination, sexual harassment and unequal pay on the part of the academy. The organization’s brass denied the allegations.

She then made the shocking charge that the Grammys are rigged!

Bill Freimuth, the chief awards officer at the Recording Academy, denied Dugan’s claims.

“Spurious allegations claiming members or committees use our process to push forward nominations for artists they have relationships with are categorically false, misleading and wrong,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

But according to Page Six, Taylor Swift canceled her planned surprise Grammys performance of her song “The Man” over the sexism talk. She reportedly won’t even attend music’s biggest night on Sunday.

In front of the cameras, the Grammy awards always find a way to shock and surprise.

Madonna wore a wacky Givenchy Couture matador costume to the 2015 event and suddenly lifted up her dress as she walked the red carpet, flashing her butt!

After Kanye West stunned the crowd at the VMAs in 2009 by rudely interrupting Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech for best female video to imply that Beyonce should have won, he nearly crashed the Grammys stage in 2015 to disrupt Beck’s acceptance speech. But he played it off as a joke instead.

The show is also known for its dramatic fashion. J. Lo wore perhaps the most famous gown of all time, a sheer green low-cut Versace number, to the 2000 awards.

For last year’s show, former First Lady Michelle Obama made a shock appearance. She joined host Alicia Keys and Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett Smith and Jennifer Lopez on stage to talk about the important role music has played in their lives as the ceremony began.

What will viewers see during Sunday’s ceremony?

Scroll through Radar’s gallery for more!