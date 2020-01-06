Harvey Weinstein Faces Sex Assault Charges In Court After Becoming Face Of #MeToo Legal team insists shamed former producer cannot have fair trial in New York City.

Harvey Weinstein is heading to court to face sex assault charges — more than two years after unwillingly becoming the face of the #MeToo movement.

The shamed former Hollywood producer, 67, will begin his trial on Monday, January 6, at the New York State Supreme Court. His attorney, Donna Rotunno, told CNN that it is expected to last until March.

Jury selection will begin Tuesday, January 7. Though Weinstein’s legal team previously argued that there cannot be an impartial jury in New York City — and even tried to move the trial elsewhere — a five-judge state appeals panel rejected that argument in October.

RadarOnline.com readers know Weinstein’s court appearance comes after he was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 80 women. The former film company CEO — who was once one of the most powerful men in showbusiness — lost his job, his company, his marriage and his reputation after his alleged misdeeds were exposed in October 2017.

Dozens of stars claimed Weinstein used his power in the business to intimidate and sexually assault them. Actresses Rose McGowan, Lysette Anthony and an unidentified woman claimed Weinstein raped them.

Following the scandal, Weinstein vehemently denied the women’s rape allegations but issued an apology saying he was sorry for the “pain” he caused. He also attended an inpatient sex rehab but failed to complete the 45-day program, according to reports.

He is now facing five criminal counts: two counts of rape, one count of criminal sexual act and two counts of predatory sexual assault.

His bail has been increased from $1 million to $5 million after prosecutors claimed he mishandled and/or disabled his electronic ankle monitor various times. His lawyer denied any wrongdoing, claiming the monitor had technical issues.