Harvey Weinstein has reportedly reached a deal to give $25 million to dozens of his alleged sexual misconduct victims – and the disgraced movie producer may not have to personally pay one cent of it!

According to the New York Times, under the proposed legal settlement, Weinstein would not have to admit any wrongdoing or pay anything to his accusers himself. Instead the payout would be covered by insurance companies representing the producer’s former studio, the Weinstein Company.

The deal would reportedly also bring to an end nearly every such lawsuit against him and his former company.

More than 30 actresses and former Weinstein employees, who in lawsuits have accused the former Hollywood heavyweight of offenses ranging from sexual harassment to rape, would share in the payout. There would also be allocations made for any new claims that could come in the coming months.

The settlement would require court approval and a final sign off by all parties.

As Radar readers know, dozens of women came forward after The New York Times exposed allegations of sexual harassment and abuse by Weinstein.