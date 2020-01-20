Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Most Shocking Moments From The 2020 SAG Awards!

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, Heath Ledger tributes and Jennifer Lopez snubbed!

The most shocking moments of the 2020 SAG Awards included Brad Pitt grabbing Jennifer Aniston‘s hand backstage, his divorce joke, Jennifer Lopez‘ big loss, Heath Ledger tributes and more.

Live from the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, January 19, Hollywood’s biggest stars stunned with wild on-and-off stage actions.

The beloved late actor Ledger was a presence at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, 11 years after his tragic death, with emotional speeches by Michelle Williams and Joaquin Phoenix.

But it was Pitt, 56, who had the most scandalous points of the night.

He won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his part in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and during his acceptance speech he joked about not getting “on with his wife,” taking a dig at his two failed marriage.

Wife number one, Aniston, smiled and clapped during the joke, but her backstage run-in with her ex-husband was another surprising highlight of the evening.

Congratulating her after she won Outstanding Female in a Drama Series for her role in The Morning Show, Pitt was photographed grabbing her arm as she walked away, showing off her fabulous figure in the slinky white silk dress.

Jennifer Lopez, once rumored to be in the running for an Oscar for her performance as a stripper in Hustlers, was shut out at the SAG Awards, losing to Laura Dern again.

Pregnant Williams gave a heartfelt speech where she mentioned her new baby daddy and daughter with Ledger.

Scroll through the gallery for the Most Shocking Moments from the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards.