Scary Skinny! Angelina Jolie’s Weight Plummets To ‘Barely 100 Pounds’ Amid Fight With Brad Pitt Over Their Kids ‘Nobody around her can remember the last time she ate a full meal,’ says a source.

Angelina Jolie is stressed to the max as she braces herself for more custody talks with Brad Pitt — and the situation is once again affecting her appetite.

“She’s barely 100 pounds right now, and nobody around her can remember the last time she ate a full meal,” an insider exclusively told RadarOnline.com.

“Food’s the last thing on her mind and she’s getting by on just fruit, the occasional bite of protein and gallons of coffee to keep her energy levels up,” continued the insider. “What makes it so bad is she thinks this is healthy.”

Jolie is especially upset that co-parenting with Pitt means she doesn’t have the freedom to flit around the world as easily as she once did.

According to the source, Jolie, 44, “has made no secret of how she wants to live abroad,” but Pitt, 56, “has put his foot down and there’s nothing she can do about it.”

As Radar previously reported, Jolie complained in a recent interview that she can’t fully realize her vision for a nomadic family lifestyle.

“I would love to live abroad and will do so as soon as my children are 18,” Jolie said, explaining, “Right now I’m having to base where their father chooses to live.”

As a result of the tense arrangement, noted the insider, “that’s led to this lifestyle of rushing every other week from Europe to L.A., shuttling the kids around when she’s not working and stretching herself to the limit.”

Following their bitter breakup at the end of 2016, Jolie and Pitt fought a bitter custody battle over their kids — Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. Jolie’s oldest, Maddox, 18, was able to choose to live with his mom before recently heading off to college in South Korea.