Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Angelina Disses Ex Brad, Says She Can’t Move Abroad Since He ‘Chooses’ To Live In LA

Angelina Disses Ex Brad, Says She Can’t Move Abroad Since He ‘Chooses’ To Live In LA

Angelina Disses Ex Brad, Says She Can’t Move Abroad Since He ‘Chooses’ To Live In LA ‘I want the children to grow up in the world,’ insists the actress.

Angelina Jolie has taken a swipe at her ex, Brad Pitt, complaining she’s stuck raising their kids in California because of his decisions.

In a new interview in Harper’s Bazaar, Jolie, 44, is asked to give a specific time in her life when she or her family has “butted up against” any “unspoken societal limits.”

“I would love to live abroad and will do so as soon as my children are 18,” Jolie responded, explaining, “Right now I’m having to base where their father chooses to live.”

As RadarOnline.com reported, Jolie and Pitt, 55, fought a bitter custody battle over their kids — Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. Jolie’s oldest, Maddox, 18, was able to choose to live with his mom before recently heading off to college in South Korea.

An argument on a private jet in 2016 led to an infamous and alleged altercation between Pitt and Maddox — one investigated by Child Protective Services that ultimately cleared Pitt. However, the fight led to the end of Jolie and Pitt’s marriage.

In the new interview, Jolie also revealed she worries that “the part of us that is free, wild, open, curious can get shut down by life. By pain or by harm.”

The actress, who is now often confined to Los Angeles, seems to be longing for her old life of freedom and wanderlust.

“My favorite place is somewhere I’ve never been. I like to be dropped into the middle of something new. I enjoy being out of my element,” said Jolie.

“I want the children to grow up in the world — not just learning about it but living it and having friends around the world,” she added.