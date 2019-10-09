Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Missing Maddox: Angelina Jolie Brings Her Brood To 'Maleficent' Premiere In London

Missing Maddox: Angelina Jolie Brings Her Brood To 'Maleficent' Premiere In London

Missing Maddox!

Angelina Jolie filled the void of not having her eldest around by hauling four of her six children to the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in London Wednesday night.

The star-studded event took place on October 9 in the UK – and the Jolie-Pitt clan looked happier than ever.

All four kids wore darker colors while their famous mother donned a beautiful sequined off-white gown.

Zahara, 14, looked adorable in a frilly black dress with sparkles and Knox, 11, rocked all black.

Opting for a more casual look, Vivienne, 11, wore a black dress over a white t-shit, while Shiloh, 13, wore black pants and a trendy black bomber jacket.

Despite Maddox, 18, being far away in South Korea while he attends college, the A-list actress glowed as she posed for photographers on the red carpet.

Not surprisingly, the 44-year-old’s ex-husband Brad Pitt, 55, was nowhere to be seen.

RadarOnline.com readers know, Jolie felt devastated and lonely after her “golden child” fled the coop to attend college 6,000 mies away.

He’s studying biochemistry at Yonsei University, and Jolie was spotted getting emotional as she dropped Maddox off in August.

“I know, I’m trying not to cry,” she told the crowd when saying goodbye to her son.

Although she’s mourning the absence of Maddox, the star told PEOPLE she’s “nothing but proud” and is “looking forward” to what he will do.

Earlier this week, the actress was spotted with the four kids, plus Pax, at the Maleficent premiere in Los Angeles. They all matched their mother in cool black outfits, with Zahara and her mom rocking lookalike gowns.

Radar soon obtained photos and videos of Maddox socializing with new friends, attending classes, and walking around campus. An eyewitness even caught snaps of one of the college’s small dorm rooms and dining hall meal options.

But on Wednesday, October 2, the actress reunited with Maddox for the film premiere in Japan.

Scroll through for more!