Pregnant Michelle Williams Talks Abortion In Empowering Golden Globes Speech Busy Philipps breaks down in tears next to best friend’s new fiancé.

Pregnant Michelle Williams brought friend Busy Philipps to tears when she opened up about abortion and women’s rights during her 2020 Golden Globes speech.

On Sunday, January 5, the star — who won the award for best actress in a limited series or TV Movie for her role in Fosse/Verdon — admitted she would not be where she is today had she not had the freedom to make her own choices regarding her body.

“I’ve tried my very best to live a life of my own making and not just a series of events that happened to me, but one that I can stand back and look at and recognize my handwriting all over: sometimes, messy and scrawling, sometimes careful and precise, but one that I had carved with my own hand,” Williams, 39, told the star-studded audience. “And I wouldn’t have been able to do this without employing a woman’s right to choose.”

WATCH: Actress Michelle Williams speaks out in defense of a woman’s right to choose in her #GoldenGlobes speech. Williams urged women to vote in 2020 and stand up for their "own self-interests." pic.twitter.com/D4m3FAPL4V — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 6, 2020

Actors clapped and cheered at Williams’ empowering words as an emotional Philipps — who had an abortion at age 15 after being raped — broke down in tears next to her best friend’s husband-to-be, Thomas Kail.

“To choose when to have my children and with whom, when I felt supported and able to balance our lives, knowing, as all mothers know, the scales must and will tip towards our children,” continued Williams. “I know my choices might look different than yours, but thank God, or whomever you pray to, that we live in a country founded on the principle that I am free to live by my faith and you are free to live by yours.”

RadarOnline.com readers know Williams — who is mom to daughter Matilda from her marriage to the late Heath Ledger — is currently expecting a child with her new fiancé, 42. Though the two have remained quiet about their relationship, the Hamilton director supported his leading lady at the awards ceremony.

Williams concluded her speech by asking women ages “18 to 118” to “vote in your own self-interest.”

“It’s what men have been doing for years, which is why the world looks so much like them. But don’t forget, we are the largest voting body in this country. Let’s make it look more like us,” she said.