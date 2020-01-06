Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Most Shocking Moments From The 2020 Golden Globes! F-bomb, raunchy jokes, snubs, tears and more from Brad Pitt, Ricky Gervais and JLo.

The most shocking moments of the 2020 Golden Globes included Ricky Gervias‘ f-bomb and expletive filled monologue, tears, snubs and surprising losses.

Live from the Beverly Hilton hotel on Sunday, January 5, the After Life comedian had the A-listers in the audience recoiling in horror at his raunchy jokes.

“Remember they’re just jokes. We’re all going to die soon and there is no sequel,” he warned Hollywood’s biggest stars as he opened the show for his fifth time.

Gervais ripped into the movie Cats, telling a dirty joke about Dame Judi Dench, saying she was perfect for the role “Because she loves nothing better than plunking herself down on the carpet, lifting her leg and licking her own ***.” NBC bleeped out his words while Gwyneth Paltrow burst into laughter in the audience.

He also told a joke that didn’t go over so well with the audience. “I came here in a limo tonight and the license plate was made by Felicity Huffman,” he said and received groans from the audience. “So, no shush. It’s her daughter I feel sorry for. That must be the most embarrassing thing that’s ever happened to her. And her dad was in Wild Hogs.”

Gervais also admonished the stars not to make political statements and to just “Thank your agent and your God and f**k off.”

“Please donate to Australia, have a great time, get drunk, take your drugs, f**k off,” he ended the show.

Brad Pitt made a shocking snub during his acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor Motion Picture for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, leaving out any mention of the six children he shares with Angelina Jolie.

He joked about Leonardo DiCaprio and Titanic, saying he would have “shared the raft,” spoke fondly of the actors who inspired him but never mentioned Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne or Knox.

Ellen DeGeneres walked the red carpet with wife Portia de Rossi but skipped thanking her in her speech when she was honored with the Carol Burnett Award for Excellence in Television.

Pregnant Michelle Williams called out her fiancé Thomas Kail during her acceptance speech for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for her role as Gwen Verdon in Fosse/Verdon. The couple made their red carpet appearance together before she won the award. “Tommy and Matilda, I can’t wait to come home to you,” she said just days after news broke that she was expecting her second child and was engaged to him.

Beyoncé was nominated for Best Original song but skipped the red carpet and snuck into the audience at the Golden Globes before her award was handed out.

Scroll through Radar’s gallery of the most shocking moments of the 2020 Golden Globes.