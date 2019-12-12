Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy’s youngest daughter, Georgia Macy, is heading off to college, months after the actress was blasted for her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

On Tuesday, December 10, Georgia, 17, announced the news by posting the logo of Vassar College in New York on her Instagram Story. She later wrote “Vassar 2024” on her Instagram Bio.

Georgia’s acceptance into Vassar comes after her famous mother was jailed for 11 days for her role in the massive scam dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues.”

Felicity, 56, admitted to paying a third party to correct her eldest daughter Sophia’s SAT scores in order to get her into an elite school. After admitting to her crime, she was sentenced to 14 days behind bars at a low-security prison. She was also ordered to pay a fine of $30,000 and perform 250 hours of community service.

In a letter to the judge, William, 69, explained that his wife was not a criminal, but was only trying to help her daughters have a better future. Still, after they learned of her scam, their relationship with Felicity “exploded.”

“Rebuilding that relationship will be a long process,” he wrote. “But I also want you to know Felicity has raised two amazing young women.”

At the time, Sophia, 19, was banned from entering her college of choice — a school which, ironically, doesn’t require SAT scores for admission.

Felicity was released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, on October 25. She has since begun one year of supervised release and was recently spotted outside a teen rehab center completing her community service.

It’s unclear if Sophia will attend college following the scandal.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Felicity is not the only celebrity involved in the college admissions drama. Fuller House star Lori Loughlin and her designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get daughters Olivia and Bella admitted to the University of Southern California. They have pleaded not guilty to all charges.