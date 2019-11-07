Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Felicity Huffman Looks Serious Outside Community Service Duties After Prison Stint Actress paying for college admissions scam following 10 days behind bars.

Felicity Huffman continues to pay the price for her involvement in the college admissions scam, and RadarOnline.com has photos of the actress outside her community service building.

On Thursday, Nov. 7, Huffman, 56, was spotted leaving her duties wearing jeans, sunglasses and a black sweater.

The shamed star started her community service duties earlier this week after being released from prison early.

On November 3, the Desperate Housewives actress was photographed arriving at a teen rehab center in California, where she is believed to be working with at-risk and sex-trafficked young women.

The star was ordered to complete 250 hours of community service as part of her sentencing after her involvement in the college admissions scam. She was also sentenced to 14 days in a minimum-security prison but was released after only 10 behind bars.

Huffman from the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California on Friday, October 25 after she started her sentence on October 15.

She was expected to be released on Sunday, October 27, but got out early.

The Bureau of Prisons explained why she was released early, stating it was due to a standard policy for inmates who are set to be freed on weekends.

While behind bars, Huffman was not coping well, Radar previously reported exclusively.

“Felicity put on a brave face leading up to her sentencing, but once that prison door slammed shut behind her, it finally sunk in where she was,” a source said. “The constant screams, yelping and banging rammed it home that she’d been thrust into a living hell!”

As readers know, Huffman pleaded guilty to a fraud conspiracy charge in a Boston courtroom on May 13.

She admitted she paid $15,000 to inflate her 19-year-old daughter, Sophia Grace Macy’s SAT scores in order to get her accepted into college. The Hollywood actress apologized for her part in the scam but was still slapped with a $30,000 fine as part of her sentence.

The College Board has allowed her eldest daughter to retake her SATs after the famous mother admitted to her crimes and is paying for it.

Huffman’s husband, Shameless actor William H. Macy was not charged in the college admissions scandal like his wife despite the fact that he knew about the scam.

