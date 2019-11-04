Felicity Huffman Starts Community Service, Appears To Be In Good Spirits After Prison Release Actress is paying for her involvement in the college admissions scam.

Felicity Huffman has started her community service after being released from prison early.

New photos from Sunday, November 3, show the Desperate Housewives actress arriving at a teen rehab center in California, where she is believed to be working with at-risk and sex-trafficked young women.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the star was ordered to complete 250 hours of community service as part of her sentencing after her involvement in the college admissions scam. She was also sentenced to 14 days in a minimum-security prison but was released after only 10 behind bars.

The Bureau of Prisons confirmed to Radar that Huffman, 56, was set free from the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California on Friday, October 25. As readers know, she started her sentence on October 15 and was expected to be released on Sunday, October 27.

In a statement to Radar, a BOP official also explained that the star was released early due to a standard policy for inmates who are set to be freed on weekends.

Her exit came two days after Radar exclusively reported the star and mother of two was a shattered wreck behind bars.

“Felicity put on a brave face leading up to her sentencing, but once that prison door slammed shut behind her, it finally sunk in where she was,” a source said. “The constant screams, yelping and banging rammed it home that she’d been thrust into a living hell!”

Huffman pleaded guilty to a fraud conspiracy charge in a Boston courtroom on May 13. She admitted she paid $15,000 to inflate her 19-year-old daughter, Sophia Grace Macy’s SAT scores in order to get her accepted into college. The Hollywood actress apologized for her part in the scam but was still slapped with a $30,000 fine as part of her sentence.

Now that Huffman has come clean about her crime and is paying for it, The College Board has allowed her eldest daughter to retake her SATs.

Huffman is also mom to 17-year-old daughter Georgia Grace Macy, with husband William H. Macy. The Shameless actor was not charged in the college admissions scandal like his wife despite the fact that he knew about the scam.