Double The Joy! Michelle Williams Pregnant & Engaged To ‘Hamilton’ Director Thomas Kail The actress split from husband Phil Elverum earlier this year.

Michelle Williams is engaged — and pregnant!

Months after calling it quits with husband Phil Elverum, the Venom actress, 39, has moved on with Hamilton director Thomas Kail — and the two are already starting their own little family, according to reports.

As RadarOnline.com has learned, Williams’ daughter, Matilda, reportedly set the pair up earlier this year, though not much else is known about their relationship.

Williams has not confirmed the news, but she was recently caught on camera smiling from ear to ear while buying baby clothes at Seraphine’s maternity boutique in Kensington.

Michelle’s shock engagement and pregnancy news comes months after news broke of her split from indie musician Elverum, 41. The couple tied the knot in an elegant, private ceremony in the Adirondack Mountains in July 2018. However, sources said their lifestyles ultimately did not pair well together, and they soon realized they had rushed the relationship. They split in early 2019, and insiders say the separation was amicable.

As Radar readers know Williams has long opened up about her quest to find love after Heath Ledger’s 2008 death.

“I never gave up on love,” she told Vanity Fair in 2018. “I always say to Matilda, ‘Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes.’”

The two were together from 2004 to 2007 and shared daughter Matilda, 14.

Now, nearly 12 years after Ledger’s death, Williams has found love with Kail, 42. The producer directed Williams in the drama Fosse/Verdon, for which she won the Emmy Award for lead actress. He also directed the musical In the Heights on Broadway and won an Emmy for his direction of Grease: Live.