Beyoncé's Hell: Singer Tells All On ‘Pain & Loss’ After Suffering Multiple Miscarriages ‘Life began to teach me lessons I didn’t know I needed,’ she says.

In a candid new interview, Beyoncé has opened up about suffering multiple miscarriages and growing stronger because of the heart-wrenching experiences.

“I began to search for deeper meaning when life began to teach me lessons I didn’t know I needed,” the superstar singer revealed in the January issue of Elle.

“Success looks different to me now,” she noted, explaining, “I learned that all pain and loss is in fact a gift. Having miscarriages taught me that I had to mother myself before I could be a mother to someone else.”

And when she and her husband, Jay-Z, welcomed their first child, Blue, who turns 8 in January, Beyoncé said her “quest for my purpose became so much deeper.”

“I died and was reborn in my relationship, and the quest for self became even stronger,” added Beyoncé, who is also mom to 2-year-old twins, daughter Rumi and son Sir.

In her interview, Beyoncé admitted juggling her career and her family isn’t always easy.

“I think the most stressful thing for me is balancing work and life. Making sure I am present for my kids — dropping Blue off at school, taking Rumi and Sir to their activities, making time for date nights with my husband, and being home in time to have dinner with my family — all while running a company can be challenging,” said Beyoncé.

“Juggling all of those roles can be stressful, but I think that’s life for any working mom,” she added.