Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Solange Knowles Denies Cheating Following Split From Husband Alan Ferguson Rumors flew about singer and her manager John Bogaard

Solange Knowles is speaking out following her split from husband Alan Ferguson.

The Cranes In The Sky hitmaker shut down rumors that she’d allegedly cheated on Ferguson with her longtime manager, John Bogaard.

After a picture of her and manager Bogaard looking close surfaced on the web, fans criticized the singer as well as the fact that he is white.

Before things got out of hand, Knowles stepped in to clear the air.

“Yo [thank you] @onvaction for bein[g] the best co-manager for 5 years,” she captioned the photo that had circulated. “Sorry the internetsss are so unkind n b lying. Go back to enjoying ya vacation.”

As Radar previously reported, Knowles, 33, announced she and music video director Ferguson were calling it quits just ahead of their 5th wedding anniversary.

In a compilation of selfies on Instagram, the beauty announced her split.

“11 years ago i met a phenomenal man who changed every existence of my life. early this year we separated and parted ways,” Knowles said in her post. “The past 2 years have brought me more physical and spiritual transition and evolution than ever before my body left me with no choice but to listen and be still within that stillness i begin my journey in confronting my worst enemy, fear.”

Much like her cheating denial, the Seat The Table star disclosed the news of her split because she “found it necessary to protect the sacredness of my personal truth and to live in it fully just as I have before and will continue to do.”

“It is unfair to not have power of your own story as you shape and mold and rewrite it yourself,” she said.

“But I’m leaning into the fear of the unknown and all the glory and power I know exist within god and the universes grace.”

In 2014, Knowles and Ferguson, 55, tied the knot in a New Orleans wedding. The couple nearly broke the internet with photos of the bridal party, who were all dressed in white.

The singer, who is Beyonce’s sister, was previously married to Daniel Smith, whom she wed when she was just at 17 years old. The two have a son, Daniel Juelz J. Smith Jr.