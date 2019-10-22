Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It's Over! Solange Knowles & Hubby Alan Ferguson Split After 5 Years Of Marriage 'I'm leaning into the fear of the unknown,' Beyonce's sister says in lengthy post.

Solange Knowles announced Friday she and her husband of five years, Alan Ferguson, are splitting, but the singer has a positive outlook on the sad situation.

In a series of selfies on Instagram, Solange explained how transitions in life are normal and are to be celebrated.

“11 years ago i met a phenomenal man who changed every existence of my life. early this year we separated and parted ways,” she said in her post. ” “The past 2 years have brought me more physical and spiritual transition and evolution than ever before my body left me with no choice but to listen and be still within that stillness i begin my journey in confronting my worst enemy, fear.”

The reason behind her announcement, although she says “it’s no body business,” she says because she “found it necessary to protect the sacredness of my personal truth and to live in it fully just as I have before and will continue to do.”

“It is unfair to not have power of your own story as you shape and mold and rewrite it yourself,” she continued.

“But I’m leaning into the fear of the unknown and all the glory and power I know exist within god and the universes grace.”

The 32-year-old singer and 55-year-old music video director met 11 years ago but tied the knot in 2014.

The two have always kept a low profiled throughout their marriage.

The last time we have them photographed together was back in March and then not again since 2017.