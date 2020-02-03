Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Shakira & Jennifer Lopez Steam Up The Super Bowl Halftime Show In Miami Sexy stars rock it on the stage during sultry dances!

Miami, are you ready?

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez steamed up the Super Bowl Halftime Show!

The super sexy stars stole the night with their booty shaking moves on stage during the Pepsi Halftime show and RadarOnline.com has video and photos from their sultry performances on Sunday, February 2.

Shakira burst onto the stage in a short red sequin gown and had the crowd going wild with her sultry rendition of “She Wolf,” at the Hard Rock stadium.

The tremendous halftime show had 43-year-old Shakira singing a medley of her greatest hits including “Whenever, Wherever,” “Hips Don’t Lie” and “Empire.”

She stunned the crowd with her well-choreographed moves and hit all the top notes.

Shakira sampled Led Zepplin’s song “Cashmere,” and Cardi B.’s “I Like It,” which she did with special guest Bad Bunny.

JLo began her smoking hot performance wearing a black leather outfit and singing her trademark song, “Jenny From the Block.” She treated the audience to a pole dance, an homage to her Hustlers movie role.

She stripped down into a silver sequin body suit showing off her fantastic 50-year-old figure.

Her daughter Emme, 11, sang with her on stage during a children’s choir performance of “Let’s Get Loud.”

Then the ladies joined each other on stage with JLo wearing an American/Puerto Rican flag while she and Shakira sang a line from “Born In The USA.”

