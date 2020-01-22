Love or Luxury? 10 Celebrities Accused of Being Gold Diggers

Some celebrities marry for love, while others marry for Louis Vuitton. In fact, whenever a celebrity couple gets together and one is much older and wealthier, fans start wondering if money is the motivation behind the relationship. As Kanye West says, “I ain’t sayin’ she’s a gold digger.” In most cases of celebrity gold diggers, the marriage is usually short lived with a bitter divorce and big payout to follow. Although fans love to speculate whether a new celebrity couple is together for money or love, such as Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, no one really knows except for the two people in the relationship.

There are those celebrities who have practically made a career out of being called a gold digger like Hugh Hefner’s ex-wife Crystal Harris. In fact, recovering from that label can be difficult unless you do something drastic — such as Amber Heard who donated all $7 million of her divorce payout from Johnny Depp to charities. It is not just women who are called gold diggers. Jessica Simpson’s husband Eric Johnson and J.Lo’s ex Casper Smart have also been slapped with the title. From Salma Hayek to Katharine McPhee, find out who has been accused of marrying for money and how or if they have tried to prove the accusations false.

Love or Luxury? Check out the 10 celebrities accused of marrying for money!