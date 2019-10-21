Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tiger Woods Continues Career Slump In Japan As Ex Elin Nordegren Debuts New Baby Pro golfer loses again in first game since August knee surgery.

Tiger Woods just can’t catch a break!

As his ex Elin Nordegren debuted her new baby, the pro golfer continued his career slump in Japan as he lost in his first event since his August knee surgery.

Woods told the press he’s “just happy to be able to compete again” despite losing to Jason Day, who raised the trophy after winning eight skins and $210,000.

“I haven’t done this in a little bit now,” Woods said after his loss.

Meanwhile, in exclusive photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 43-year-old’s ex-wife Nordegren, 39, finally debuted her baby.

In the first photos, Nordegren and the child’s father, former football player Jordan Cameron, hung out with their new baby on Friday, October 18 at her son’s soccer tournament in Florida near her home.

In June, Radar broke the news that Nordegren was pregnant with the athlete’s baby.

Radar cameras caught the Swedish beauty appearing several months pregnant with a noticeable baby bump at her at her son’s flag football game over the summer.

Radar then revealed the baby daddy is former NFL player Cameron, 31. He has experience parenting, as he is father to a 10-year-old son from a previous relationship.

A source told Radar in June that the two have been dating “for over a year” after “meeting through mutual friends in Florida.”

He moved into her West Palm Beach mansion earlier this year.

The mother-of-two used part of her $100 million divorce settlement from Woods to purchase a $12.25 million home. She put it on the market for $49.5 million in 2018.

Cameron, who is from California, moved to Florida when he joined the Miami Dolphins in 2015.

He retired in 2017 after suffering his fourth concussion. He played football for USC and then played professionally with the Cleveland Browns before heading to the Sunshine State.

