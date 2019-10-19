Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tiger Woods’ Ex Elin Nordegren Gives Birth— See Photos Of New Baby & Boyfriend! Golfer's former wife & ex-NFL star show off their newborn child at son's soccer game.

Elin Nordegren’s baby is here — and RadarOnline.com has the exclusive first photos of her happy new family! Tiger Woods’ ex-wife and the child’s father, former football player Jordan Cameron, hung out with their new baby on Friday, October 18 at her son’s soccer tournament in Florida near her home.

In June, Radar broke the news that Nordegren was pregnant with the athlete’s baby. The Swedish beauty was spotted looking several months pregnant with a noticeable baby bump when Radar photos showed her at her son’s flag football game over the summer.

Yesterday, Nordegren, 39, and her doting boyfriend, 31, looked cheerful and relaxed as they attended the game with the newborn. The blonde beauty and golf titan Woods, 43, share custody of their two children Charlie, 10, and daughter Sam, 12.

Former Miami Dolphins player Cameron, who already has a 10-year-old son from a previous relationship, was seen tenderly cradling the new baby as he stood next to Nordegren.

As Radar readers know, Nordegren and Woods were married from October 2004 until August 2010, when they divorced after his shocking cheating scandal.

After their breakup, Nordegren dated billionaire mining entrepreneur Chris Cline on-and-off until 2016. Cline, 60, died in July in a helicopter crash off the coast of the Bahamas with six others, including his 22-year-old daughter.

But Nordegren has moved on to a new relationship. Cameron’s former teammate and friend MarQueis Gray previously revealed to Radar that Cameron, who is dad to son Tristan, is a “great father!”

Before Cameron and Nordegren welcomed their child, Gray told Radar, “I wish the best for him. I played with him for a couple of years. He loves his kid. It’s great to hear.”

If Cameron’s past fatherhood is any indication, he will be a great baby daddy for Nordegren, who suffered with Woods’ infidelity.

Gray called his friend the “nicest, sweetest” guy. “His son is really lucky,” he said. “His son has a great father. During the season, he would have would have him come visit. He never lost track of him being a great dad.”

Cameron, originally from California, moved to Florida when he joined the Miami Dolphins in 2015 following a stint with the Cleveland Browns and a college career at USC.

In 2017, however, he had to retire from the NFL after suffering his fourth concussion in four years. He moved into Nordegren’s West Palm Beach mansion earlier this year.

Scroll through Radar’s gallery for more on the two unveiling their little one!