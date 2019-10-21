Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Elin Nordegren’s Baby Daddy Is A 'Doting,' 'Proud' Father To Their Newborn Tiger Woods’ ex-wife & Jordan Cameron welcomed their new addition earlier this month.

Elin Nordegren’s baby daddy Jordan Cameron may be a star athlete on the field – but on the sidelines he’s a No. 1 dad! RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal Nordegren’s boyfriend is a proud and doting father to their newborn child.

Radar obtained exclusive photos of Nordegren, 39, and Cameron, 31, showing off their new addition her son Charlie’s soccer game on Friday, October 18.

“Jordan took the baby out of the stroller and started cradling the baby for a long time… 20 minutes to a half hour he had the baby in his arms,” an eyewitness from the tournament told Radar. “He seemed like a doting father, very hands on, attentive and comfortable.”

As Radar readers know, Cameron is father to a 10-year-old son from a previous relationship, while the former nanny shares daughter Sam, 12, and Charlie, 10, with Woods.

“He rocked the baby back and forth. I don’t feel the baby was fussing,” the onlooker said. “He enjoyed it. He was smiling. He seemed like a happy and very proud father. He was showing the baby off and left holding the baby.”

As for Nordegren, she remained focused on watching her son play in the three-day soccer tournament.

“Elin was cheering her son as he was playing,” the insider said. “You could see her clapping. She was more into watching the game. When her son came over, she said good job to him. Jordan did as well.”

The new addition to the family was certainly a game stopper, as many fellow parents went over to congratulate them.

“People would come by and they would talk to Elin and then they would look inside the stroller to look at the baby,” the source said. “A lot of parents would walk by and converse with them.”

When the game ended, the family returned to Nordegren’s West Palm Beach mansion.

“There were lots of smiles between Elin and Jordan,” the onlooker said. “A lot of nice exchanges.”

